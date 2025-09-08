Compare Kuveyt Turk TRY to EUR exchange rate
Considering using Kuveyt Turk for your transfer from TRY to EUR?
About Kuveyt Turk Participation Bank
Established in 1989 in Istanbul, Kuveyt Türk is a leading participation (Islamic) bank. It offers Sharia-compliant current and savings accounts, cards, retail and business financing, trade services, cash management, treasury, and precious-metals solutions, delivered through branches and robust digital channels that support SMEs and halal industry supply chains.
How fast is a Kuveyt Turk TRY to EUR transfer?
Delivery times for international transfers with Kuveyt Turk from Turkey to Europe vary based on the payment method and transaction timing. Typically, international bank transfers take 1 to 5 business days. Factors such as bank holidays and security checks may also impact delivery. Check Kuveyt Turk Participation Bank's cutoff times to avoid delays.
What are Kuveyt Turk to transfer fees?
Kuveyt Turk international money transfer costs from TRY to EUR depend on factors like the transfer amount. Usually, larger transfers come with lower fees and better exchange rates. Check the comparison table to compare Kuveyt Turk fees with Xe.
Why transfer with Xe instead of traditional banks?
Better rates
We consistently offer bank-beating rates, getting you the most value for your money. Compare us to your bank to see the difference.
Lower fees
We charge less, so you save more. Plus, we always display all fees before you confirm your transfer, so you know exactly what you're paying for.
Faster transfers
The majority of transfers are completed the same day. We know how important it is that your money gets delivered quickly and reliably.
Xe 24/5 expert global transfer support
Need assistance with your international money transfer? We are here to help—connect with us today for personalized support!
Transfer more with Xe's higher online send limits
We offer higher online transfer limits than traditional banks, allowing you to send more in a single transfer. Say goodbye to splitting larger amounts and enjoy a simpler, more efficient way to move your money.
Xe is trusted by millions around the globe
Frequently asked questions
The exchange rate offered by Kuveyt Turk for converting Turkish Lira (TRY) to Euro (EUR) may include a margin above the real mid-market rate. This means you could receive less Euro than expected. Use our comparison table to see how Kuveyt Turk’s rate compares to Xe and other providers.
Kuveyt Turk may charge a fixed transfer fee, a percentage-based fee, or both, depending on your transfer method and destination. These fees—along with the exchange rate—affect how much your recipient receives. Our tool breaks it down so you can compare the total cost with other options like Xe.
Transfers from Turkish Lira to Euro with Kuveyt Turk typically take 1 to 5 business days. Timing depends on cut-off times, holidays, the destination country, and the receiving bank’s processing times. Xe offers same-day delivery for most transfers.
Kuveyt Turk may have daily or per-transfer limits for international transfers. You may also need to visit a branch for larger amounts. Xe supports higher online send limits, offering flexibility and convenience when transferring larger sums internationally.
Many providers, including Kuveyt Turk, may update their exchange rates based on market conditions. However, rates may be set once daily or adjusted less frequently than those from dedicated FX services. Xe updates rates live, giving you greater control over when to send.