Sao Tomean Dobra to Zambian Kwacha Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

STN to ZMK Chart

Sao Tomean Dobra to Zambian Kwacha

1 STN = 0 ZMK

Sep 4, 2025, 15:43 UTC - Sep 4, 2025, 15:43 UTC
STN/ZMK close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

stn

STN - Sao Tomean Dobra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STN to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STN. The currency symbol is Db.

zmk

ZMK - Zambian Kwacha

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambian Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMK to USD rate. The currency code for Zambian Kwacha is ZMK.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16457
GBP / EUR1.15361
USD / JPY148.676
GBP / USD1.34345
USD / CHF0.806174
USD / CAD1.38353
EUR / JPY173.143
AUD / USD0.650928

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

