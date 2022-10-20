Login
Register

Peruvian Sol to Honduran Lempira Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

PEN to HNL Chart

Peruvian Sol to Honduran Lempira

1 PEN = 0 HNL

Feb 26, 2025, 09:02 UTC - Feb 26, 2025, 09:02 UTC
PEN/HNL close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

pen

PEN - Peruvian Sol

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peruvian Sol exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peruvian Soles is PEN. The currency symbol is S/..

More Peruvian Sol info
hnl

HNL - Honduran Lempira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Honduran Lempira exchange rate is the HNL to USD rate. The currency code for Honduran Lempiras is HNL. The currency symbol is L.

More Honduran Lempira info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.05025
GBP / EUR1.20460
USD / JPY149.315
GBP / USD1.26513
USD / CHF0.894219
USD / CAD1.43249
EUR / JPY156.818
AUD / USD0.633005

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings