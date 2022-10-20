Login
Malawian Kwacha to Sudanese Pound Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

MWK to SDG Chart

Malawian Kwacha to Sudanese Pound

1 MWK = 0 SDG

Apr 6, 2025, 09:48 UTC - Apr 6, 2025, 09:48 UTC
MWK/SDG close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

mwk

MWK - Malawian Kwacha

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malawian Kwacha exchange rate is the MWK to USD rate. The currency code for Malawian Kwachas is MWK. The currency symbol is MK.

sdg

SDG - Sudanese Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Pound exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudanese Pounds is SDG. The currency symbol is ج.س..

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.09587
GBP / EUR1.17845
USD / JPY146.950
GBP / USD1.29143
USD / CHF0.861220
USD / CAD1.42243
EUR / JPY161.039
AUD / USD0.604246

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

