Ethereum to Armenian Dram Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
ETH to AMD Chart

Ethereum to Armenian Dram

1 ETH = 0 AMD

Apr 5, 2025, 06:55 UTC - Apr 5, 2025, 06:55 UTC
ETH/AMD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

eth

ETH - Ethereum

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethereum exchange rate is the ETH to USD rate. The currency code for Ethereum is ETH. The currency symbol is Ξ.

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.09601
GBP / EUR1.17654
USD / JPY146.794
GBP / USD1.28950
USD / CHF0.860599
USD / CAD1.42265
EUR / JPY160.887
AUD / USD0.604279

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

