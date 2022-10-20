Login
Cypriot Pound to Tuvaluan Dollar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
CYP to TVD Chart

Cypriot Pound to Tuvaluan Dollar

1 CYP = 0 TVD

Feb 26, 2025, 20:16 UTC - Feb 26, 2025, 20:16 UTC
CYP/TVD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

cyp

CYP - Cypriot Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cypriot Pound exchange rate is the CYP to USD rate. The currency code for Cypriot Pounds is CYP.

tvd

TVD - Tuvaluan Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tuvaluan Dollar exchange rate is the TVD to USD rate. The currency code for Tuvaluan Dollars is TVD. The currency symbol is $.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.04847
GBP / EUR1.20909
USD / JPY148.888
GBP / USD1.26769
USD / CHF0.894175
USD / CAD1.43413
EUR / JPY156.104
AUD / USD0.630174

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

