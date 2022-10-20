Login
Cypriot Pound to Cape Verdean Escudo Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

CYP to CVE Chart

Cypriot Pound to Cape Verdean Escudo

1 CYP = 0 CVE

Feb 26, 2025, 20:01 UTC - Feb 26, 2025, 20:01 UTC
CYP/CVE close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

cyp

CYP - Cypriot Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cypriot Pound exchange rate is the CYP to USD rate. The currency code for Cypriot Pounds is CYP.

cve

CVE - Cape Verdean Escudo

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cape Verdean Escudo exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verdean Escudos is CVE. The currency symbol is $.

More Cape Verdean Escudo info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.04910
GBP / EUR1.20900
USD / JPY148.859
GBP / USD1.26836
USD / CHF0.893868
USD / CAD1.43334
EUR / JPY156.168
AUD / USD0.630849

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

