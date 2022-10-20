Login
Aruban or Dutch Guilder to Sao Tomean Dobra Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
AWG to STN Chart

Aruban or Dutch Guilder to Sao Tomean Dobra

1 AWG = 0 STN

Mar 8, 2025, 23:06 UTC - Mar 8, 2025, 23:06 UTC
AWG/STN close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

awg

AWG - Aruban or Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Aruban or Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is AWG. The currency symbol is ƒ.

stn

STN - Sao Tomean Dobra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STN to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STN. The currency symbol is Db.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08344
GBP / EUR1.19193
USD / JPY148.049
GBP / USD1.29138
USD / CHF0.880075
USD / CAD1.43777
EUR / JPY160.403
AUD / USD0.630394

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

