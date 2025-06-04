Lloyds Bank SWIFT code in the United Kingdom

The main SWIFT code for Lloyds Bank in the United Kingdom is LOYDGB2LXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in the United Kingdom and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Lloyds Bank in the United Kingdom, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using LOYDGB2LXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.