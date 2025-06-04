TSB Bank (New Zealand) SWIFT code in New Zealand

The main SWIFT code for TSB Bank (New Zealand) in New Zealand is TSBANZ22XXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in New Zealand and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with TSB Bank (New Zealand) in New Zealand, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using TSBANZ22XXX is typically a safe and reliable option.