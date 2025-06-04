Banorte (Casa De Bolsa Banorte, S.A) SWIFT code in Mexico

The main SWIFT code for Banorte (Casa De Bolsa Banorte, S.A) in Mexico is MENOMXMTXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Mexico and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Banorte (Casa De Bolsa Banorte, S.A) in Mexico, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using MENOMXMTXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.