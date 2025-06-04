Banco Nacional De Mexico (BANAMEX) SWIFT code in Mexico

The main SWIFT code for Banco Nacional De Mexico (BANAMEX) in Mexico is BNMXMXMMXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Mexico and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Banco Nacional De Mexico (BANAMEX) in Mexico, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using BNMXMXMMXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.