The main SWIFT code for Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad in Malaysia is BIMBMYKLXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Malaysia and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad in Malaysia, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using BIMBMYKLXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.