The main SWIFT code for ソニー銀行 in Japan is SNYBJPJTXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Japan and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with ソニー銀行 in Japan, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using SNYBJPJTXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.