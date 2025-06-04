Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena SWIFT code in Italy

The main SWIFT code for Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena in Italy is PASCITMMXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Italy and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena in Italy, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using PASCITMMXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.