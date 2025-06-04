Mortgage calculator
Estimate your monthly home loan repayments and plan your property purchase in Australia with Xe’s mortgage rate calculator. Enter the property value, deposit, loan term, and interest rate to calculate your monthly repayments.
Use Xe's mortgage rate calculator
Choose your country
Select the country where you're buying property in to get home loan calculations based on local rates.
Enter property value
Add your property value to help us calculate your loan amount and estimate your monthly repayments.
Add deposit amount
Enter the amount you plan to put down as a deposit. This determines the size of your loan and monthly repayments.
Select a loan term
Choose your loan term to determine your monthly repayments and total interest paid over time.
Input interest rate
Enter the estimated interest rate you expect to receive. This affects the total amount of interest paid over time.
Choose send currency
Select the currency you’d like to pay in to see your monthly home loan repayments converted in real-time.
Expenses factored into monthly home loan costs
Property value: This is the total amount you’ll pay for a home. The property value directly impacts your home loan amount, monthly repayments, and overall costs. When choosing a home, consider other expenses like stamp duty, council rates, and insurance to remain within your budget.
Deposit: When buying a home, you’ll need to pay a percentage of the total property value upfront, otherwise known as a deposit. A higher deposit reduces your loan amount and lowers monthly repayments, while a smaller deposit increases these costs.
Interest rate: An interest rate is the percentage of the loan amount that the lender will charge you for borrowing money, affecting your monthly repayments. A lower rate reduces your total loan cost, while a higher rate increases it.
Loan term: The loan term is the time it will take to repay your home loan. You can select loan terms anywhere between 10-30 years, although some lenders may offer terms up to 40 years. A shorter term will have higher monthly repayments but less interest paid overall. However, a longer term lowers home loan repayments and increases total interest costs.
LMI: Lender's mortgage insurance is typically required if your deposit is less than 20% when purchasing a home. This protects the lender in case you aren't able to repay your loan. LMI is typically added to your monthly repayments, but it can also be paid upfront.
Buildings insurance: Lenders may require you to have buildings insurance to cover the structure of the property against damage from fire, floods, storms, or more disasters. This requirement is typically a condition of the loan, but you can choose different levels of cover and cost based on your property.
Mortgage payment formula
This formula helps you figure out your monthly mortgage repayments based only on the loan amount and interest. It does not include any additional costs such as stamp duty, council rates, or any fees that may increase your total monthly repayments.
Manually calculate your monthly mortgage repayments with this formula:
Here’s the breakdown:
M = Monthly repayments:
This is what you’re solving for. To get started, gather your loan details. These factors will determine how much you'll repay each month.
P = Principal amount:
This is the loan balance, or the total amount that you still owe on your home loan. Your loan balance directly impacts your monthly repayments, interest costs, and home equity. You'll build more ownership in your property as the balance decreases.
r = Monthly interest rate:
The home loan interest rate is an annual rate that will be paid monthly over the course of the year. To find the monthly interest rate, divide the annual percentage by the number of months in a year. For example, if your annual interest rate is 5%, this would look like 0.05/12 = 0.004167.
n = Number of repayments:
This is the total number of repayments you will make over the life of your loan. To find the total amount, multiply your loan term in years by 12. For example, if your loan term is 30 years, this would look like 30x12 = 360. This means that you will make a total of 360 repayments throughout your loan term.
Common home loan types
Home loans are determined by their interest rate structure, such as fixed or variable loans, or their repayment method, like variable (principal and interest) or interest-only. Common home loan types include fixed-rate, variable, and split-rate loans.
Home loan repayment types
Home loan repayment types refer to the different methods of repaying the loan.
Variable (principal and interest) repayment: A variable loan is a home loan where your monthly repayments will cover both the principal and interest. This interest rate is variable, meaning that it will change over time, which can cause monthly repayments to fluctuate. This home loan is meant for buyers who want the loan to be repaid in full by the end of the term.
Interest-only repayment: Interest-only home loans require that you only pay the interest each month, while the loan amount remains unchanged. The interest-only period lasts around 1 to 5 years, and the loan will revert back to a principal and interest loan unless you apply for another interest-only period.
Home loan interest types
This is how the interest rate will be applied to the loan, affecting whether the rate will remain the same or fluctuate throughout the term.
Fixed-rate loan: In a fixed-rate loan, the interest will remain the same for a set period, typically 1 to 5 years. Because of this, monthly repayments remain consistent and predictable. When the set period is over, you must choose to refinance to secure a new fixed deal. Otherwise, the loan will revert to the variable rate.
Variable-rate loan: A variable-rate loan is a home loan where the interest rate changes over time, typically in response to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cash rate. This means that your monthly repayments can increase or decrease depending on rate changes.
Split-rate loan: A split-rate loan is a combination of fixed-rate and variable-rate loans. A portion of the loan is set at a fixed interest rate, while the other portion is set at a variable rate. This type of loan offers balance between the flexibility of a variable rate and the certainty of a fixed rate.
Common upfront costs when purchasing property
Council rates: Council rates are a local government tax based on the value of your property. It helps fund waste collection, road maintenance, parks, libraries, and other community services. You can pay this tax annually or split into quarterly or monthly payments.
Property valuation fee: Before you purchase property, you may want to hire a building inspector to assess the condition and value of the home. While this is optional, it is recommended to help you avoid any unexpected repair costs and ensure that the property value is accurate. Fees may vary depending of the type of survey conducted.
Legal and conveyancing fees: Legal fees refer to the costs paid to a licensed conveyancer for handling the legal aspect of buying a property. These fees typically cover property searches, contract review, title transfer, and handling the transfer of funds.
Stamp duty land transfer tax: Stamp duty land transfer tax is a one-time payment paid once the property purchase is completed. The amount of tax you will have to pay depends on your state or territory, the property value and whether you are a first-time homebuyer, investor, or owner-occupier. Buyers have within 30 days of purchasing the home to pay.
Loan establishment fee: This is a one-time fee charged by the lender to cover the cost of setting up a loan. This typically covers processing the application, preparing loan documents, and conducting property valuations.
Home loan affordability guidelines
If you're unsure about how much you can afford to borrow for a home loan, lenders will take a look at you income, expenses, and existing debt using tools like the Household Expenditure Measure (HEM) and the debt-to-income (DTI) ratio.
HEM
The HEM estimates your typical living expenses based on factors like your household size and location. It helps lenders asses whether your living expenses align with your income.
DTI
The DTI ratio compares your total monthly debt repayments, including your future home loan, to your gross monthly income to show lenders how much debt you can manage.
30% rule
A common guideline to avoid home loan stress is to follow the 30% rule. It states that your home loan repayments take up no more than 30% of your gross income.
Next steps after calculating your home loan repayments
After you've estimated your home loan repayments, follow these steps to move forward with your property purchase.
Step 1: Compare home loan options, interest rates, and fees from different sources to find the best deal for your needs.
Step 2: Get pre-approved for a loan. This is a conditional approval from a lender that gives you an estimate of how much you can borrow.
Step 3: Start shopping for a home. Once you find a home, make an offer through the real estate agent and negotiate the best deal with the seller.
Step 4: Once your offer is accepted, you can formally apply for a home loan. The lender will check your finances and arrange a property valuation to make sure that the home is worth the mortgage amount.
Step 5: Hire a conveyancer. They will handle the legal checks, property searches, contract preparation, and make sure there are no legal issues with the home.
Step 6: Exchange contracts and pay your deposit. Once legal checks are complete, you'll pay the deposit and make the sale legally binding.
Step 7: On completion day, the remaining funds are transferred and your conveyancer registers the property in your name.
Frequently asked questions - Xe mortgage calculator Australia
The Xe mortgage calculator for Australia is an online tool that helps you estimate your monthly home loan repayments when purchasing property Down Under. By entering the property value, deposit amount, loan term, and interest rate, you can quickly determine your expected monthly repayments and plan your budget effectively.
Your monthly repayments depend on several key factors:
Property value: The total cost of the home you wish to buy.
Deposit: The upfront cash payment that lowers your overall loan amount.
Loan term: The duration of your home loan (e.g., 25 or 30 years), which affects both your repayments and total interest paid.
Interest rate: The annual rate, converted into a monthly figure, that influences your repayment amount.
Additional costs (optional): You can include expenses such as stamp duty, council rates, and home insurance for a comprehensive view of your payment obligations.
A higher deposit reduces your loan amount, which lowers both your monthly repayments and the total interest over the life of the loan. Conversely, a smaller deposit may lead to higher repayments and could require additional insurance like Lender’s Mortgage Insurance (LMI) if the deposit is under 20%.
The calculator can help you estimate repayments for various home loan types available in Australia, including:
Conventional home loans: Standard loans with competitive rates, typically requiring a minimum deposit of 20%.
High-ratio home loans: Loans for buyers with less than a 20% deposit, which might include LMI to protect the lender.
Fixed-rate home loans: Loans with a fixed interest rate for a set period, providing predictable monthly repayments.
Variable-rate home loans: Loans where the interest rate may change over time, potentially affecting your repayment amounts.
The standard formula applied by the Xe mortgage calculator is:
M = P × [ r(1 + r)^n ] / [ (1 + r)^n – 1 ]
where:
M is the monthly repayment
P is the principal (loan amount)
r is the monthly interest rate (annual rate divided by 12)
n is the total number of repayments (loan term in years multiplied by 12)
This formula clearly demonstrates how changes in the interest rate or loan term will impact your monthly repayments.
Consider these strategies to reduce your repayments:
Increase your deposit: A larger deposit lowers your principal and can help secure a better interest rate.
Choose a longer loan term: Extending the loan term decreases your monthly repayment, though it may increase total interest over time.
Opt for a less expensive property: A lower purchase price results in a smaller loan, reducing your monthly costs.
Including these additional costs gives you a realistic picture of your total monthly housing expenses. Stamp duty, council rates, and home insurance can be factored into your monthly budget to help you understand the full cost of homeownership in Australia.
A common guideline is the 28/36 rule:
28% rule: Your total housing costs (including home loan repayments, taxes, and insurance) should not exceed 28% of your gross monthly income.
36% rule: Your overall debt payments should remain below 36% of your income.
Using the XE mortgage calculator alongside these guidelines helps you determine a realistic home price within your budget.
Once you have an estimated repayment figure, follow these steps:
Compare lenders: Research and compare home loan options, interest rates, and fees to find the best offer.
Get preapproved: Submit your financial details to a lender to learn how much you can borrow.
Start house-hunting: Use your budget to search for suitable properties in Australia.
Apply for a loan: Complete the mortgage application process and provide the required documentation.
Finalize the purchase: Make your deposit, complete the closing process, and secure your new home.