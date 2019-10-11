Receiving Money

Just like sending one, receiving an international money transfer is quick and simple. Here’s what you’ll need to know about receiving your money transfer.

You’ll need a bank account

When you transfer money electronically, there’s no physical money transport. The “transfer” is a secure exchange of information between two institutions (typically your bank and your recipient’s bank) that lets them know how much to debit from the sender’s account and whose account to credit (yours). Unlike wire transfers, which can be picked up in person, an online money transfer will go straight to your bank account.

If you don’t have a bank account, you can easily open one online or on the phone in just a few minutes. Here’s a guide to what you’ll need to open the account.

Your sender will need some information from you

Since the transfer’s going directly to your bank account, your friend will need to have your bank information handy to send the transfer.

Make sure that the sender knows the following information:

The country you have your bank account in

Your name

Your address (your residential address, not the bank’s address)

Your bank account number

Your BIC or SWIFT code

Your bank name

Does it take long?

Typically, the money will be deposited into your account within 1 to 4 business days, though many transfers complete sooner than that. Depending on the payment method and the delivery route, it could reach you in just a few minutes.

When the sender makes a transfer, before they confirm it, they’ll be told when the transfer should be sent and when it’s expected to arrive. After confirming the transfer, they’ll receive additional updates throughout the process and can track the status online. Unfortunately, we are unable to advise when the funds will be available to you. So, if you’re curious about when the money will arrive, start by asking the sender for the latest update.



Accepting the transfer



The money will be automatically deposited into your account. No need to head out to your local bank’s branch and wait in line; just wait for your bank to notify you that there’s been a deposit in your account.

If you have any questions about the status of your transfer, contact the sender to see if they have any updates for you. If they don’t have any, they can contact us by phone or by email with any questions or concerns.











