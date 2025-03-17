登录
Compare to exchange rate

Considering using for your transfer from to ? Compare exchange rates and fees to discover your potential savings with Xe.
10000£
XE.com
Exchange Rate1.780300
Transfer Fee£0
Recipient Gets$17,803.00
Lloyds
Exchange Rate1.745174
Transfer Fee£9.50
Recipient Gets$17,435.16
-367.83 CAD

About

Barclays, founded in 1690, is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. As a global financial institution, Barclays operates in over 40 countries, serving millions of customers through its retail, corporate, and investment banking divisions. With a strong presence in personal and business banking, Barclays offers a comprehensive range of financial services, including everyday banking, lending, wealth management, credit cards, and corporate and investment banking solutions.

- currency information

GBP - British pound

GBP - British Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular British Pound exchange rate is the GBP to USD rate. The currency code for British Pounds is GBP. The currency symbol is £.

British pound
CAD - Canadian Dollar

CAD - Canadian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Canadian Dollar exchange rate is the CAD to USD rate. The currency code for Canadian Dollars is CAD. The currency symbol is $.

Canadian Dollar
How long does it take to send money with your bank?

How fast is a to transfer?

Delivery times for international transfers with from to vary based on the payment method and transaction timing. Typically, international bank transfers take 1 to 5 business days. Factors such as bank holidays and security checks may also impact delivery. Check 's cutoff times to avoid delays.

What are banks' money transfer fees?

What are to transfer fees?

international money transfer costs from to depend on factors like the transfer amount. Usually, larger transfers come with lower fees and better exchange rates. Check the comparison table to compare fees with Xe.

Why transfer with Xe instead of traditional banks?

Better rates

Better rates

We consistently offer bank-beating rates, getting you the most value for your money. Compare us to your bank to see the difference.

Lower fees

Lower fees

We charge less, so you save more. Plus, we always display all fees before you confirm your transfer, so you know exactly what you're paying for.

Faster transfers

Faster transfers

The majority of transfers are completed the same day. We know how important it is that your money gets delivered quickly and reliably.

Xe 24/5 expert global transfer support

Xe 24/5 expert global transfer support

Need assistance with your international money transfer? We are here to help—connect with us today for personalized support!

Transfer more with Xe's higher online send limits

Transfer more with Xe's higher online send limits

We offer higher online transfer limits than traditional banks, allowing you to send more in a single transfer. Say goodbye to splitting larger amounts and enjoy a simpler, more efficient way to move your money.

