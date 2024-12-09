Money transfer for small businesses

Global payments for small businesses

Xe helps small businesses make a big impact with smart, cost-effective international payment solutions. With over 30 years of currency expertise, we deliver fast, secure money transfers tailored for your needs.

Get your small business started
Make a global business payment to a supplier overseas

Scheduled payments

Schedule payments for your small business

Plan ahead and ensure on-time payments to international recipients. Schedule transfers 6 to 24 months in advance, with monthly or quarterly options, so your small business can maintain reliable cash flow.

Create a business account

Fast transfers for small businesses

Our international payment solutions provide a solid foundation for small business success, offering fast, reliable money transfers that you and your recipients can count on.

Fast transfers

Use Xe to send money to international suppliers and employees. They’ll receive their payment within 1-5 days and you’ll maintain a steady cashflow.

Reliable payments

We're trusted by 15,000+ businesses to make timely global transfers each year. Plus, we provide accurate rates so you get the best value available.

Responsive support

Our support team is here to help with any questions or issues you may have. We offer responsive assistance and are dedicated to resolving your concerns.

129 billion dollars of money processed for businesses

Real-time exchange rates

Accurate rates, low fees, cost-effective transfers

Save on transaction costs with competitive exchange rates and low fees. Real-time updates and flexible rate options ensure your small business gets the best value for international payments.

Check live rates
Xe business payment methods

ACH, EFT and wire transfers

Choose the payment method that works best for your small business

U.S. customers can link their bank accounts to process ACH transfers in 1-5 days, while Canadian customers can make EFT bank transfers within the same timeframe. Wire transfers are available for all customers.

See payment methods

How to make global payments for your small business

We get that running a small business demands your attention. Thats why we've made it easy to set up a small business account so you can start sending money as quickly as possible.

Create an account

Sign up for a free Xe business account in under 5 minutes by entering your small business details and verifying your identity. Already have an account? Just log in.

Get a quote

Choose the destination country, select the send and recipient currency, and specify how much you want to send. Xe will provide a quote with the estimated transfer costs for you.

Add your recipient

Fill in the recipient’s bank information, including addresses, account number/IBAN, and SWIFT/BIC code. Verify the details to avoid delays or errors.

Send money

Choose the payment method that works best for your small business, such as wire transfer, ACH, or EFT. Send the money and track its progress straight from your account.

Fast global money transfers

Fraud and security

Fraud prevention and secure transactions

Xe safeguards your small business with advanced features like two-factor authentication, biometric verification, and constant monitoring for fraud. Our regular scans ensure your transactions stay safe and secure.

Learn about our security
Send large global business payments

Mass payments

Mass payment solutions for small businesses

Simplify payroll and supplier payments with Xe’s mass payment options. Make up to 250 transfers in one go using our intuitive platform or integrate it seamlessly into your financial systems with our API.

See mass payment solutions

Start saving on international payments for your small business today

Create a small business account today and start sending money overseas with confidence as you grow.

Create a small business account

Region