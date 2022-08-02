With 30+ years of FX and currency experience, our Currency Data API provides real-time, accurate, and reliable currency exchange data for hundreds of worldwide currencies. Our rates are sourced directly from financial data providers and central banks.
Xe’s Currency Data API is integrated with over 100 highly reputable global sources. This allows us to offer the most accurate and up-to-date data. We dynamically detect and filter out any errors, providing you with a currency API and data you can rely on.
Our Currency Data API is built for developers. We make it easy to plug-in to your existing software. You'll receive SDKs for Java, NodeJS, PHP, and Python.
Gain more than just live data. XECD offers historical rates, monthly averages, currency volatility and the ability to add customizable margin on rates.
Our Currency Data API offers hundreds of worldwide currencies, precious metals, selected cryptocurrencies, and accurate central bank rates.
See updated rates as often as every 60 seconds. With our currency blender, Xe ensures our Currency Data API has the most accurate global rates.
Xe's Currency Data API is used by thousands of businesses, from SME's to Fortune 500 companies across all industries. With our FX currency converter API, you'll get guaranteed availability, scalable volumes and responses within milliseconds. Easily integrate it with your current software, including Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle, Sage, SAP and more.
Our detailed currency API documentation is packed with simple instructions and code examples for easy implementation.
Non-Technical Quick Start Guide - Test-drive our API with your free trial
Technical Specification PDF - Powerful JSON API built for developers
Xe Currency Data Swagger - Access the client and server side SDK
Our API GitHub Repository - Get the most out of our currency data API
Xe's Currency Data API provides trusted exchange rates for your business needs. Select the frequency of rate updates and the number of API rate requests per month.
We are looking for software vendors, IT professional services, and referral partners to partner with us and leverage our API to create innovative products and services.
Partnering with Xe Currency Data offers robust infrastructure, well documented API, redistribution opportunities, co-branding and referral program opportunities.
ISVs
Our API is a great solution for independent software vendors looking to integrate currency exchange rate data into products. Use XECD to access live rates, historical data, and more. This improves your products and provide more value to your customers.
IT Professional Services
XECD is easy to use, but some businesses may need help with integration, customization, and other technical aspects. By partnering with us, you can offer your clients a comprehensive solution that includes our API and your expertise.
Referrals
Join our referral program for additional revenue opportunities. Earn a commission on every successful referral you send our way. We also offer co-branding opportunities, which let you promote our products and services under your brand.
At Xe, we're dedicated to providing quality support. We are happy to customize a Currency Data API package to fit your business's unique use case. If you are interested in partnering with Xe, drop us a line.
For more information, visit our FAQ page.
Xe is always looking for new ideas on how to share our globally trusted currency data. Still need help? Call us: +1 416 214-5606 - Option 1
Currency Data API FAQ
Xe's Currency Data API is a developer-friendly tool that provides real-time , accurate exchange rate data for 220+ currencies from over 100+ global sources. Implement XECD to get access to historical rates, monthly averages, currency volatility.