Here’s What’s New About Sending Money to Nepal with Xe

Our new money transfers to Nepal are faster and come with competitive exchange rates.

Do you have plans to send money to Nepal? Then we have good news for you. We’ve recently made some huge improvements to our Nepalese money transfer process. From now on, every money transfer you send to Nepal will have several new, great features.

Because we recently aligned with our sister company Ria Money Transfer, we are now sending our money transfers to Nepal through Ria’s channels. What does this mean for you?

From now on, when you send money to Nepal, your money transfers will have:

A much faster arrival New, competitive exchange rates

Let’s talk more about our money transfers to Nepal

Before we discuss our recent improvements in more detail, let’s start by taking a quick look at what your experience used to be when you would send a money transfer to Nepal.

Your money would typically reach Nepal within 1-4 business days.

Your exchange rate depended on currency market motion.

But that’s not the case anymore. Now, when you send money to Nepal, you can expect the following:

Your money will arrive much sooner . You won’t be waiting several days. With our new transfer channels, your money will reach Nepal within 24 hours .

New, competitive rates. Our new transfers will give you fair, competitive rates for your coming exchanges, straight from the live currency markets.

How to send money to Nepal

No changes to this part of the money transfer process! It’s just as quick and easy as before.

If you don’t have an account yet, go ahead and sign up. It’s completely free and will only take a couple of minutes.

Once you’ve signed up (or if you already have an account), sign into your account or the Xe app and:

Let us know the currencies you’d like to transfer as well as the amount; Take a look at your rate and confirm that it’s good for transfer; Enter your recipient’s name, bank information, and any other information that’s necessary for the transfer; Let us know how you’ll be paying and provide your payment information; Double-check all of the details, and hit “Confirm transaction now”.

Interested in learning more about our new transfers, or ready to send one now? Visit our Nepal money transfer page to get started.