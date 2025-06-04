Flexible ways to send money

  1. Domov
  2. UK Send Money

Send to 200+ countries

💸 Bank-beating exchange rates
🎖️ Trusted by millions of users globally
⚡ Team of currency experts, available 24 hours a day

Get started

In association with...

No surprise fees.

Transparent fees

We offer straightforward pricing with no surprise fees. Enjoy our bank-beating exchange rates and maximize your transfers.

Learn more

Fast transfers

Fast transfers

We know how important it is that your money reaches its destination swiftly. 90% of transfers arrive in minutes.

Learn more

Data protection and enterprise-level security.

Secure transactions

With advanced data encryption and regulation through financial institutions worldwide, you can trust that your money is safe.

Learn more

International money transfers simplified

Join the millions who trust Xe for their money transfers. Whether you're sending money abroad or making regular payments, select your preferred payment method and have confidence that your transaction is secure and will arrive quickly.

Register and send money
International money transfers simplified

Easily manage your transfers

We are dedicated to simplifying your international money transfers. With a variety of powerful tools at your disposal, including spot transfers, regular payments, market orders, and forward contracts, managing and sending money globally has never been easier.

Send money now

Transferring money globally is easy

Create account

Create account

It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.

Get a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.

Instant quote

Receive a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.

Once we receive the funds we will handle the rest.

Send money

Add all necessary details and set up the transfer. Once we get the funds we'll handle the rest.

Track your transfer every step of the way with our Xe app.

Track your transfer

Track your transfer every step of the way with our Xe app. Enable notifications to receive updates on your transfer's progress.

Recommended by 80,540 verified customers

With over 30 years of experience, Xe provides simple, fast and secure international money transfers. See what our customers say!

'Excellent'

Flexible ways to send money

Wire Transfer

Wire transfer

Wire transfers will move money by transferring from your bank to ours. We usually receive money in 24 hours.

Learn more

Debit or Credit Card

Debit/Credit card

Payment by debit card is our fastest payment method. However, card payments come with a small additional fee.

Learn more

Direct Debit

Direct debit

Direct debit is available for customers who wish to make regular payments to us. Ideal for mortgage or pension payments.

Learn more

Flexible ways to receive money

Bank deposit

Send directly to hundreds of major banks globally.

Deposited in minutes.

Cash pickup

Send money to 500,000+ convenient locations in over 150 countries.

Pickup instantly.

Mobile wallet

Send directly to your loved one's mobile phone in 35+ countries around the world.

Arrives instantly.

Xe for business

Looking for global business solutions?

Whether you need to make cross-border payments or FX risk management solutions, we’ve got you covered. Schedule international transfers and manage foreign exchange risk across 130 currencies in 190+ countries.

Discover business solutions
Xe

Powering you.

Open your personal or business money transfer account in minutes.

Get started

HiFX Europe Limited, trading as XE. HiFX Europe Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration 462444, for the provision of payment services. HiFX Europe is a limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number: 3517451. Registered office: Maxis 1, Western Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1RT.

Región