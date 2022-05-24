17 de maio de 2022 — 1 min read
We are excited to announce the general availability of a much requested feature: Central Bank Rates. You can now query and retrieve the rates published by a Central Bank of your interest, instead of our proprietary mid market rate.
The, initially, supported Central Banks are the following:
Bank of Albania
Bank of Canada
Bank of England
Bank of Mongolia
Bank of Papua New Guinea
Bank of Slovenia
Bank of Thailand
Bank of the Lao PDR
Central Bank of Colombia
Central Bank of Russian Federation
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey
Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan
Central Bank of Yemen
Czech National Bank
Da Afghanistan Bank
Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
European Central Bank
National Bank of Azerbaijan
National Bank of Poland
National Bank of Serbia
National Bank of Tajiskistan
State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan
Swiss National Bank
We will be expanding the list of supported Central Banks in the near future. Historical data are not available yet, but will also be included shortly.
Unlike the mid market rate, this is an exclusive feature of the API and these rates will not be available on our website .
There is a new API endpoint specifically designated to the Central Bank rates.
To find out how to retrieve these rates, please, refer to the updated API documentation.