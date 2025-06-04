Wire money to Canada in minutes

Since the transfer’s going directly to your bank account, the sender will need to have the bank information handy to send the transfer.



Make sure that the sender knows the following information:

Your name

Your address (your residential address, not the bank’s address)

Your bank account number

Your BIC or SWIFT code

Your bank name

Most transfers will arrive on the same day, but occasionally some recipient banks can take between 1-4 days to deposit the money in your account. Depending on the payment method and the delivery route, it could even reach you in just a few minutes.

The money will be automatically deposited into your account. No need to head out to your local bank’s branch and wait in line; just wait for your bank to notify you that there’s been a deposit in your account.