Xe Money Transfer

If you need to make a payment right away, you can make use of our one-off 'spot' transfers, but if your requirement is more complex, we have a solution for you as well. We offer the following services:
Spot Transfer
The 'buy now, pay now' option.
Good for: quick one-off payments.
Forwards
A 'buy now, pay later' option.
Good for: property purchases or investments.
Market Orders
Allows you to specify a ‘target’ rate.
Good for: volatile markets and when your need isn't time-sensitive.
Regular Payments
Fix the exchange rate for up to 24 months.
Good for: mortgage, salary or pension payments.
Our exchange rates are bank-beating and are linked to the live foreign exchange markets. They'll update right up until you confirm the transfer, so you can secure a rate you are comfortable with.
The majority of our money transfers are completed on the same day. Occasionally certain factors can affect the transfer completion date. We'll keep you updated by email throughout the process.
You can make international money transfers on our website or mobile app. Once you've booked your transfer, simply pay us via bank transfer or debit/credit card.
The amount you can transfer with Xe is unlimited. You can transfer up to $500,000 USD online (or currency equivalent). For larger amounts, you can contact our currency experts and they can guide you through the transfer process over the phone.
HiFX Europe Limited, trading as XE. HiFX Europe Limited is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration 462444, for the provision of payment services. HiFX Europe is a limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number: 3517451. Registered office: Maxis 1, Western Road, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 1RT.