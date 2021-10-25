Download the Xe app

AUSTRALIA

Promotional Offer Terms: An Australia resident who (a) has not previously registered for or used the Xe or HiFX branded international payments service (Xe Service) or (b) has registered with but not used the Xe Service (each an Eligible Customer) may qualify for one MasterCard voucher (as applicable) (Voucher) by using Xe’s Services via the Xe branded mobile app (Xe Mobile App) between 21 August 2023 to 31 August 2023 (Offer Period) and making an international payment in accordance with the minimum transaction values set out in the table above (Offer).

An Eligible Customer’s payments with the Xe Service will not be aggregated and must be made via the Xe Mobile App for the purpose of this Offer. The Offer is only applicable to a payment within the qualifying thresholds above. The Offer is limited to one Voucher per Eligible Customer (no cash equivalent available). The Voucher will be sent to the email address provided to Xe by the Eligible Customer on sign-up within 14 (fourteen) days of making the qualifying payment in accordance with the Offer. The award of either a Mastercard or Visa voucher is solely within Xe’s discretion. Xe reserves the right to vary or terminate the Offer at its sole discretion, without notice. Xe accepts no liability in respect of the Offer. Contact: referafriend@xe.com. Provider: HiFX Australia Pty Ltd (trading as ‘Xe’ or ‘Xe.com’) (Xe).