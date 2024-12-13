Iniciar sesión
Registrarse
  1. Home
  2. FX & Global Payment Solutions for Manufacturing Businesses - Xe
Get more value from your global money transfers

Automate supplier payments

Money transfer for manufacturers

In manufacturing, shifts in exchange rates can directly impact your profit margins. With Xe's innovative payment solutions, maintain predictable costs, secure competitive pricing, and protect your bottom line.

Get my business started
International business payments for large companies

Reliable payments for manufacturers

Retain customers with predictable prices

Keep customers loyal by offering predictable pricing. Lock in exchange rates to protect against market volatility and provide consistency across your business that helps customers budget effectively.

Business payments to 220+ countries

Secure predictable exchange rates

Forward contracts to lock in competitive rates

Lock in rates to ensure predictable costs for materials and production, even as exchange rates fluctuate. Provide stable pricing to build customer trust, secure loyalty, and win new contracts.

Learn about forward contracts

Customizable solutions for the manufacturing industry

At Xe, our global payment solutions go beyond transfers. From FX risk management to real-time insights, we customize tools to meet your manufacturing needs.

Real-time insights

Leverage 24/7 market monitoring with Xe Insights to make informed decisions for budgeting, pricing, and scaling your manufacturing business.

Learn more

Risk management

Protect your margins from exchange rate volatility. Use tools like forward contracts to secure stable costs for raw materials and international sales.

Learn more

ERP integrations

Seamlessly integrate Xe into your ERP system to streamline payment workflows, reduce manual processes, and improve operational efficiency.

Learn more

Global payments

Our global network connects businesses in the manufacturing industry to suppliers, contractors, and employees in over 190+ countries with access to 130+ currencies.

Learn more

Customer support

Speak to a dealer to understand current market conditions. Learn how your manufacturing business can secure margins on projects and optimize sustainable growth.

Learn more

Exchange rates

Access our competitive exchange rates to save money and offer reliable pricing for overseas materials. This helps you stay competitive against international and local competitors.

Learn more
Business payments across 190+ countries

Competitive exchange rates

Get great currency rates for material & labor costs

Get better rates for overseas materials and offer competitive pricing for international sales. Xe helps manufacturers save on global transactions.

Check rates
Get in the best global business money transfer rates

Competitive rates for stable profits

Protect margins for manufacturing projects

Don’t let currency fluctuations eat into profits. Lock in competitive exchange rates to ensure the job prices you’ve quoted remain profitable.

Drive manufacturing growth with Xe

Talk with with an Xe currency expert to learn how our global payment solutions can benefit your manufacturing business. We’re here to provide the tools and insights you need to protect your margins and simplify payments.

Speak with an expert now