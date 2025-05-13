How to Make a Wire Transfer with Halifax

May 13, 2025 — 8 min read
Halifax offers multiple methods for wire transfers: online banking, mobile app, and in-branch services.
Fees at Halifax can add up due to outgoing charges, foreign exchange margins, and potential intermediary bank fees.
Xe provides a faster, more transparent, and cost-effective alternative for sending money abroad.
Planning to send money abroad through Halifax Bank? While Halifax is a trusted name in UK banking, understanding their wire transfer process—including all potential fees, timelines, and requirements—is essential before you initiate an international payment.
In this guide, we'll walk you through Halifax's international transfer methods, explain their fee structure clearly, and show you how Xe can offer a more affordable and transparent alternative for your global money transfers.
Halifax provides several ways to send money internationally, each designed to fit different banking preferences:
Open the Halifax banking app and log in
Select the More menu from your account
Choose Send money outside the UK
For existing recipients, choose Select an international recipient and pick from the list; for new recipients, select Pay someone new
Choose the country from the list, then enter the recipient's details
Enter how much currency you'd like to send (select the flag icon to change currency)
Select Continue to review the payment details
Select Confirm Payment to complete the request (additional security checks may apply for new recipients)
Log in to your Halifax online banking account
Select More actions from your account
Choose Payments and transfers
Select Send money outside the UK
For existing recipients, choose Select an international recipient and pick from the list; for new recipients, select Pay someone new
Choose the country from the list, then enter the recipient's details
Enter how much currency you'd like to send (select the flag icon to change currency)
Select Continue to review the payment details
Select Confirm Payment to complete the request (additional security checks may apply for new recipients)
Visit your local Halifax branch
Bring valid identification, account details, and recipient banking information
Complete the wire transfer form with assistance from bank staff
Verify details and authorize the transaction
For international transfers through Halifax, you'll need different information depending on where you're sending money:
Sending money to the EEA and UK:
Recipient's full name and address
Recipient's IBAN (International Bank Account Number)
Recipient's SWIFT/BIC code
Sending money to the rest of the world:
Recipient's full name and address
Recipient's IBAN
Recipient's SWIFT/BIC code
Name and address of the recipient's bank
Clearing code
Reason for your payment
Providing complete and accurate details is crucial—missing or incorrect information can lead to delays or even rejected transfers.
Here's a comprehensive overview of Halifax's international wire transfer services:
Sending method
Supported countries/currencies
Transfer limits
Cut-off time
Network used
Online banking
Most international currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, etc.)
up to £25,000
3:00 PM GMT
SWIFT, SEPA
Mobile app
Major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, etc.)
up to £25,000
3:00 PM GMT
SWIFT, SEPA
In-branch
Extensive currencies globally
up to £250,000 with valid identification
Branch hours (generally by 3:00 PM GMT)
SWIFT, SEPA
Telephone banking
Major currencies
up to £25,000
Service hours
SWIFT, SEPA
When sending money internationally with Halifax, you'll encounter several types of fees:
Type of payment
Fee
Payments in euros from your account
No fee
All other payments from your account
£9.50
When using online banking or the Halifax app, payments are sent using the shared charging option. This means you'll only pay the £9.50 fee, while the recipient pays any additional fees charged by intermediary banks or their own bank.
For payments made in branch or over the phone to destinations outside the UK or EEA, you can arrange for the recipient to receive the full amount by paying both the standard £9.50 fee and the appropriate Correspondent Bank fee:
Correspondent bank fees:
Zone 1 (USA, Canada and Europe (non-EEA)): £12
Zone 2 (Rest of the world): £20
Halifax applies a margin to the exchange rate when converting currencies. This hidden cost can significantly impact how much money your recipient ultimately receives. According to Halifax's own margin calculator, the payment margin is approximately 3.55%³ on a £1,000 transfer.
For example, if you send £1,000 abroad, about £35.50 of your money goes toward the exchange rate margin—this is in addition to the fixed transfer fee.
While Halifax provides reliable transfer services, the combination of upfront fees and hidden exchange rate markups can significantly increase your costs. For those seeking more transparency, better rates, and faster service, Xe offers a smarter solution for your international payments.
Competitive exchange rates: Get more value from your transfers with rates that beat traditional banks
Low, transparent fees: Say goodbye to surprise costs
Global reach: Send money to over 190 countries in more than 130 currencies
Real-time tracking: Keep tabs on your money's journey every step of the way
Expert support: Have questions? Xe's knowledgeable team is ready to assist
Before sending your next international payment through Halifax, take a moment to compare how much more your recipient could receive when you transfer with Xe.Check Halifax’s current exchange rates against Xe’s competitive rates. Our transparent approach means no surprises—just more of your money reaching its destination.
While you can initiate a payment request 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through Halifax's online or mobile banking, they'll only process transfers during normal banking hours. Here's what you need to know about transfer timing:
Money will only be taken from your account once Halifax has processed your payment⁴:
If you make your request before 3pm GMT on a working day, the payment will be processed the same day
For payments in euros made in branch or over the phone, an earlier cut-off time of 2 pm GMT may apply
Requests made after 3 pm GMT will be processed on the next working day
Requests made on bank holidays and weekends will be processed on the next working day
For example, if you request a payment at 3:30 pm GMT on a Friday, Halifax won't process it until the following Monday.
Once processed, delivery times vary based on the currency and destination⁵:
Currency and destination
Delivery times
Payments in euros to the UK, an EEA country, Monaco, Switzerland or San Marino
No later than the next working day
Payments in any other EEA currency / pounds / Swiss francs to another EEA country
No later than four working days
Any currency to North America, Canada, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East and the Far East
Should take no longer than 4 working days
Any currency to any other country
Should take no longer than 5 working days
These timescales apply only if you've requested the payment on a working day before the applicable cut-off time.
If you want to cancel a payment, you'll need to call Halifax directly. They'll talk you through your options to see if it’s still possible to cancel your transfer.
Call Halifax as soon as possible to discuss what they can do to help. Halifax won't charge you a fee for attempting to correct the error, but other banks involved in the transfer may apply their own fees.
Halifax usually doesn't charge recipients for incoming international wire transfers. However, the sending bank or intermediary banks might deduct their own fees from the amount before it reaches your Halifax account.
Exchange rates fluctuate constantly. To confirm Halifax's current rates, log into your online banking account, use their mobile app, or contact customer support directly for a quote. Remember that the displayed rate includes their margin (approximately 3.55% on a £1,000 transfer), which significantly impacts how much your recipient receives.
While Halifax offers secure and reliable wire transfer services, the combination of fixed fees, exchange rate markups, and potential intermediary charges can significantly reduce the amount your recipient receives.
Xe provides a smarter alternative—faster international transfers, transparent pricing, and more competitive exchange rates that help your money go further.
Before sending your next international payment, see how much more you could save by choosing Xe.
