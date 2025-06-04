



Living globally shouldn’t mean juggling bank accounts

If your life crosses borders, your money probably does too. Maybe you’re paying a mortgage overseas, supporting family back home, getting paid in another currency, or planning a move abroad.

Traditional banking doesn’t make that easy. Transfers can be slow, fees can add up, and you don’t always get to choose when or how your money moves.

Xe Multi-Currency Accounts are built to change that. They give you one place to hold, convert, and send multiple currencies on your terms – so your money is ready when you are.





What is a multi-currency account?

A multi-currency account lets you hold money in more than one currency at the same time. Instead of opening separate accounts in different countries, you can manage your global money from one Xe account.

With Xe, you can:

Hold funds in major currencies like USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD and CAD , plus more (up to 18 currencies in total).

Convert between currencies inside your account.

Send money quickly to 190+ countries when you’re ready.

All from one platform. No setup fees. No monthly fees.

Availability: Xe's Multi-Currency Accounts are currently available for users in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and New Zealand.





How Xe compares to traditional banks

Xe’s Multi-Currency Accounts are built for speed, control, and global reach. Here’s a quick comparison:

Attribute Xe Traditional Banks Fintech Newcomers Global reach 190+ countries Limited Moderate Currency range 140+ currencies 20–40 40–60 Trust & longevity 30 years, Euronet-backed High Low–medium Cost efficiency Transparent, competitive rates High fees Variable Speed Fast from multi-currency accounts 1–3 days Often delayed Ease of use Intuitive, consumer-first Complex Simplified Security Global compliance & regulation High Variable

Compared with traditional banks or newer fintech providers, Xe stands out for its combination of trust, speed, and flexibility, making it easier to manage international money.





Why hold money in multiple currencies?

1. Move faster when life moves fast

When your account is already funded, you can send money right away.

Need to pay an invoice today? Cover rent overseas? Send money to family at short notice? Instead of waiting for a bank transfer to clear, you can use the funds you’re already holding in your Xe Multi-Currency Account.

That means:

Less waiting: Skip the usual delays and send money instantly once your account is funded.

Less stress: Your money is already where it needs to be – you just choose who to send it to.

2. Convert when the rates suit you

Exchange rates move all the time. If you only convert at the moment you send, you’re stuck with whatever the rate is that day.

With a multi-currency account, you can:

Watch the market and convert when a rate works for you .

Hold that currency in your account until you’re ready to send.

Act quickly on exchange rate moves, instead of missing out.

You stay in control: see a rate you like, convert, hold, then send when the timing is right for you.

3. Keep global bills simple

If you have regular payments overseas, a multi-currency account can make them feel more like local payments.

Think:

Paying rent or a mortgage in another country

Covering tuition or school fees abroad

Paying freelancers, suppliers, or service providers in their own currency

Supporting family or friends with regular transfers

You can hold the currency you need ahead of time and schedule payments, so important bills are taken care of automatically.











How to get started

Open your account in minutes Create your free Xe account online or download the Xe app. There are no setup or monthly fees. Add money in your home currency Top up in a supported currency like USD, GBP, EUR, AUD, NZD or CAD. Convert inside your account Use Xe’s competitive exchange rates to convert into the currencies you need – all inside one account. Send money when you’re ready Transfer to bank accounts in 190+ countries. With funds already in place, transfers can be sent instantly. Use it again and again Keep your currencies where you need them. Top up, convert, and send as often as your life demands.





Who is a multi-currency account for?

A Multi-Currency Account is designed for people whose money doesn’t stay in one place for long.

It’s a great fit if you:

Live, work, or study across borders Expats, students abroad, and frequent movers can keep key currencies in one account instead of opening multiple bank accounts.

Support family or pay bills overseas If you regularly send money to another country, holding that currency in advance can save time and worry.

Get paid internationally Freelancers, remote workers, and globally minded professionals can manage multiple currencies from one account.

Move larger amounts or plan ahead If you’re investing, buying property, or planning a big life change, having currencies ready gives you more control.

In short: if your life is global, your money should be too.











Built in security, trust, and support

When you’re holding money in different currencies, trust matters.

With Xe, you get:

Trusted worldwide Xe is proudly part of Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT) with over 30 years of experience in global financial services. Xe helps move millions of transactions every year around the world.

Your money protected at every step Customer funds are safeguarded in tier-1 banks , and Xe operates under strict local financial regulations in every market it serves.

Your data secured with enterprise-grade technology Xe uses advanced encryption and fraud prevention systems to help keep your information safe, from the moment you log in to when your transfer completes.

24/7 human support

Need help? Real people are ready to assist – anytime, anywhere.





FAQ



Can I open a Multi-Currency Account if I’m not in the US, UK, Europe, or New Zealand?

Currently, Xe Multi-Currency Accounts are available for users in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and New Zealand. Other regions will be added over time.

Which currencies can I hold?

You can hold USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, and CAD, with more options available depending on your region.

Are there any monthly fees or setup costs?

No. Opening a Multi-Currency Account is free, and there are no monthly maintenance fees.

How fast can I send money?

With pre-funded balances, you can send money instantly to over 190 countries.

Can I convert currencies whenever I want?

Yes! You control when to convert, so you can take advantage of favorable rates.

Is my money safe?

Absolutely. Xe is fully regulated, Euronet-backed, and your funds are held securely in tier-1 banks.

What if I need help?

Xe provides 24/7 human support for any questions or assistance you need.



Conclusion

International money doesn’t have to be slow, expensive, or stressful. Xe Multi-Currency Accounts give you speed, control, and simplicity, so you can manage your funds wherever you are and whenever you need.

Take control of your global payments today and see how simple sending money can be. Download the Xe app or register today.





