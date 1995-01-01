Login
zwg
ZWG - Zimbabwean Dollar

The Zimbabwean Dollar is the currency of Zimbabwe. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWG. Below, you'll find Zimbabwean Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Zimbabwean Dollar Stats

NameZimbabwean Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent

Zimbabwean Dollar Profile

Central bankReserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.03995
GBP / EUR1.21066
USD / JPY150.708
GBP / USD1.25903
USD / CHF0.902374
USD / CAD1.44063
EUR / JPY156.729
AUD / USD0.621797

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%