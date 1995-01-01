Login
zmw
ZMW - Zambian Kwacha

The Zambian Kwacha is the currency of Zambia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambian Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMW to USD rate. The currency code for Zambia Kwacha is ZMW, and the currency symbol is ZK. Below, you'll find Zambian Kwacha rates and a currency converter.

Zambian Kwacha Stats

NameZambian Kwacha
SymbolZK
Minor unit1/100 = Ngwee
Minor unit symbolN
Top ZMW conversionZMW to USD
Top ZMW chartZMW to USD chart

Zambian Kwacha Profile

Central bankBank of Zambia
Users
Zambia

