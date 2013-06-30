Login
Register
  1. Home
  2. Currency Encyclopedia
  3. ZMK

zmk
ZMK - Zambian Kwacha

The Zambian Kwacha is the currency of Zambia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zambian Kwacha exchange rate is the ZMK to USD rate. The currency code for Zambia Kwacha is ZMK. Below, you'll find Zambian Kwacha rates and a currency converter.

Notice: As of 30 June 2013, ZMK is no longer legal tender.

Select a currency

The ZMK was replaced by the ZMW at a fixed conversion rate of 1000 ZMK = 1 ZMW. ZMK banknotes can be exchanged at the Bank of Zambia in unlimited amounts until 31 December 2014. For more information, please visit BOZ: Changeover date.

Zambian Kwacha Stats

NameZambian Kwacha
SymbolZK
Minor unit1/100 = Ngwee
Minor unit symbolN
Top ZMK conversionZMK to USD
Top ZMK chartZMK to USD chart

Zambian Kwacha Profile

CoinsFreq used: ZK1, ZK5, ZK10
Rarely used: 25N, 50N
Bank notesFreq used: ZK20, ZK50, ZK100, ZK500, ZK1000, ZK5000, ZK10000, ZK20000, ZK50000
Central bankBank of Zambia
Users
Zambia

Why are you interested in ZMK?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ZMK email updatesGet ZMK rates on my phoneGet a ZMK currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.03844
GBP / EUR1.21136
USD / JPY150.676
GBP / USD1.25792
USD / CHF0.902697
USD / CAD1.44500
EUR / JPY156.468
AUD / USD0.620457

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%