XDR - IMF Special Drawing Rights

The IMF Special Drawing Rights is the currency of International Monetary Fund (IMF). Our currency rankings show that the most popular IMF Special Drawing Rights exchange rate is the XDR to USD rate. The currency code for International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Drawing Rights is XDR. Below, you'll find IMF Special Drawing Rights rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|IMF Special Drawing Rights
|Symbol
|Special Drawing Rights
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top XDR conversion
|XDR to USD
|Top XDR chart
|XDR to USD chart
|Users
International Monetary Fund (IMF)
International Monetary Fund (IMF)
