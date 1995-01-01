Login
xcg
XCG - Caribbean Guilder

The Caribbean Guilder is the currency of Netherlands Antilles. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Caribbean Guilder exchange rate is the XCG to USD rate. The currency code for Netherlands Antilles Guilder is XCG. Below, you'll find Caribbean Guilder rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Caribbean Guilder Stats

NameCaribbean Guilder
SymbolCg
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XCG conversionXCG to USD
Top XCG chartXCG to USD chart

Caribbean Guilder Profile

Bank notesFreq used: 5Cg, 10Cg, 25Cg, 50Cg, 100Cg, 250Cg, 1000Cg
Users
Caribbean Guilder

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.09769
GBP / EUR1.16522
USD / JPY147.287
GBP / USD1.27905
USD / CHF0.856463
USD / CAD1.41682
EUR / JPY161.675
AUD / USD0.603183

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%