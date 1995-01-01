TTD - Trinidadian Dollar

The Trinidadian Dollar is the currency of Trinidad and Tobago. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Trinidadian Dollar exchange rate is the TTD to USD rate. The currency code for Trinidad and Tobago Dollar is TTD, and the currency symbol is TT$. Below, you'll find Trinidadian Dollar rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Trinidadian Dollar
|Symbol
|TT$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top TTD conversion
|TTD to USD
|Top TTD chart
|TTD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent10, Cent25, Cent50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: TT$1, TT$5, TT$10, TT$20, TT$100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago
|Users
Trinidad, Tobago
