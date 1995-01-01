Login
TND - Tunisian Dinar

The Tunisian Dinar is the currency of Tunisia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tunisian Dinar exchange rate is the TND to USD rate. The currency code for Tunisia Dinar is TND, and the currency symbol is د.ت. Below, you'll find Tunisian Dinar rates and a currency converter.

Tunisian Dinar Stats

NameTunisian Dinar
SymbolDinar
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top TND conversionTND to USD
Top TND chartTND to USD chart

Tunisian Dinar Profile

Users
Tunisia

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.03889
GBP / EUR1.21161
USD / JPY150.498
GBP / USD1.25872
USD / CHF0.902297
USD / CAD1.44504
EUR / JPY156.350
AUD / USD0.621131

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%