TMT - Turkmenistani Manat

The Turkmenistani Manat is the currency of Turkmenistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistan Manat is TMT, and the currency symbol is T. Below, you'll find Turkmenistani Manat rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Turkmenistani Manat
|Symbol
|Manat
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top TMT conversion
|TMT to USD
|Top TMT chart
|TMT to USD chart
|Users
Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan
