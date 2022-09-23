Login
sle
SLE - Sierra Leonean Leone

The Sierra Leonean Leone is the currency of Sierra Leone. The currency code for Sierra Leone Leone is SLE. Below, you'll find Sierra Leonean Leone rates and a currency converter.

SLE and SLL are legal tender until March 2023, in accordance with ISO 4217 AMENDMENT NUMBER 173, which was released on September 23, 2022.

Sierra Leonean Leone Stats

NameSierra Leonean Leone
SymbolLe
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolc

Sierra Leonean Leone Profile

CoinsFreq used: Le10, Le50, Le100, Le500
Bank notesFreq used: Le1, Le2, Le5, Le10
Central bankBank of Sierra Leone

