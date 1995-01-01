RWF - Rwandan Franc

The Rwandan Franc is the currency of Rwanda. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rwandan Franc exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwanda Franc is RWF, and the currency symbol is R₣. Below, you'll find Rwandan Franc rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Rwandan Franc
|Symbol
|Franc
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top RWF conversion
|RWF to USD
|Top RWF chart
|RWF to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Franc100, Franc500, Franc1000, Franc5000
|Users
Rwanda
Rwanda
