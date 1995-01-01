PHP - Philippine Peso

The Philippine Peso is the currency of Philippines. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Philippine Peso exchange rate is the PHP to USD rate. The currency code for Philippines Peso is PHP, and the currency symbol is ₱. Below, you'll find Philippine Peso rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Philippine Peso
|Symbol
|₱
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Sentimo
|Minor unit symbol
|Sentimo
|Top PHP conversion
|PHP to USD
|Top PHP chart
|PHP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Sentimo25, ₱1, ₱5, ₱10
Rarely used: Sentimo1, Sentimo2, Sentimo5, Sentimo10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₱20, ₱50, ₱100, ₱200, ₱500, ₱1000
Rarely used: ₱5, ₱10
|Central bank
|Central Bank of the Philippines
|Users
Philippines
Philippines
