Login
Register
  1. Home
  2. Currency Encyclopedia
  3. MNT

mnt
MNT - Mongolian Tughrik

The Mongolian Tughrik is the currency of Mongolia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mongolian Tughrik exchange rate is the MNT to USD rate. The currency code for Mongolia Tughrik is MNT, and the currency symbol is ₮. Below, you'll find Mongolian Tughrik rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Mongolian Tughrik Stats

NameMongolian Tughrik
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Möngö
Minor unit symbolMöngö
Top MNT conversionMNT to USD
Top MNT chartMNT to USD chart

Mongolian Tughrik Profile

NicknamesTögrög
CoinsFreq used: ₮20, ₮50, ₮100, ₮200, ₮500
Bank notesFreq used: ₮10, ₮20, ₮100, ₮500, ₮1000, ₮5000, ₮10000, ₮20000
Central bankBank of Mongolia
Users
Mongolia

Why are you interested in MNT?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MNT email updatesGet MNT rates on my phoneGet a MNT currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.03767
GBP / EUR1.21281
USD / JPY150.618
GBP / USD1.25850
USD / CHF0.903356
USD / CAD1.44654
EUR / JPY156.292
AUD / USD0.620831

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%