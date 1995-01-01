Login
mdl
MDL - Moldovan Leu

The Moldovan Leu is the currency of Moldova. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moldovan Leu exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldova Leu is MDL, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find Moldovan Leu rates and a currency converter.

Moldovan Leu Stats

NameMoldovan Leu
SymbolLeu
Minor unit1/100 = Ban
Minor unit symbolBan
Top MDL conversionMDL to USD
Top MDL chartMDL to USD chart

Moldovan Leu Profile

CoinsFreq used: Ban1, Ban5, Ban10, Ban25, Ban50
Bank notesFreq used: Leu1, Leu5, Leu10, Leu20, Leu50, Leu100, Leu200, Leu500, Leu1000
Central bankNational Bank of Moldova
Users
Moldova

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.03909
GBP / EUR1.21108
USD / JPY150.360
GBP / USD1.25842
USD / CHF0.901630
USD / CAD1.44518
EUR / JPY156.238
AUD / USD0.621226

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%