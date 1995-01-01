Login
Register
  1. Home
  2. Currency Encyclopedia
  3. KZT

kzt
KZT - Kazakhstani Tenge

The Kazakhstani Tenge is the currency of Kazakhstan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kazakhstani Tenge exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstan Tenge is KZT, and the currency symbol is ₸. Below, you'll find Kazakhstani Tenge rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Kazakhstani Tenge Stats

NameKazakhstani Tenge
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Tïin
Minor unit symbolTïin
Top KZT conversionKZT to USD
Top KZT chartKZT to USD chart

Kazakhstani Tenge Profile

CoinsFreq used: ₸1, ₸2, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100
Bank notesFreq used: ₸1, ₸3, ₸5, ₸10, ₸20, ₸50, ₸100, ₸200, ₸500, ₸1000, ₸2000, ₸5000, ₸10000
Central bankThe National Bank of Kazakhstan
Users
Kazakhstan

Why are you interested in KZT?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to KZT email updatesGet KZT rates on my phoneGet a KZT currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.03964
GBP / EUR1.21212
USD / JPY149.841
GBP / USD1.26017
USD / CHF0.899842
USD / CAD1.44411
EUR / JPY155.780
AUD / USD0.623323

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%