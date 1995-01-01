Login
Register
  1. Home
  2. Currency Encyclopedia
  3. ISK

isk
ISK - Icelandic Krona

The Icelandic Krona is the currency of Iceland. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Icelandic Krona exchange rate is the ISK to USD rate. The currency code for Iceland Krona is ISK, and the currency symbol is kr. Below, you'll find Icelandic Krona rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Being a former member of Denmark, Iceland used the Danish Rigsdaler and then the Danish Krone. In 1885, the country began issuing its own banknotes. Under Danish rule, Iceland was connected to the Scandinavian Monetary Union until 1914 when the monetary union disbanded. In 1918, Iceland gained autonomy from Denmark and the Icelandic Króna was established as the country's official currency. This first Krona suffered hyperinflation and in 1981, a reform took place to revalue the currency by a factor of 100. New notes and coins were issued and the ISO currency code was changed from ISJ to ISK.

Iceland's 2008 Financial Crisis
In 2008, the country suffered a financial crisis where the banking sector collapsed. The value of the Krona plummeted. Although the Central Bank tried to stabilize it by pegging it against the euro, the Krona continued to fall. Since then, there has been debate as to whether or not Iceland should adopt a more stable currency. The euro and the Canadian Dollar have been favored, though opinions are still mixed.

Icelandic Krona Stats

NameIcelandic Krona
Symbolkr
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top ISK conversionISK to USD
Top ISK chartISK to USD chart

Icelandic Krona Profile

CoinsFreq used: kr1, kr5, kr10, kr50, kr100
Bank notesFreq used: kr500, kr1000, kr2000, kr5000, kr10000
Central bankCentral Bank of Iceland
Users
Iceland

Why are you interested in ISK?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ISK email updatesGet ISK rates on my phoneGet a ISK currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.04162
GBP / EUR1.21039
USD / JPY150.772
GBP / USD1.26077
USD / CHF0.902340
USD / CAD1.44322
EUR / JPY157.047
AUD / USD0.621174

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%