ils
ILS - Israeli Shekel

The Israeli Shekel is the currency of Israel. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Israeli Shekel exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israel Shekel is ILS, and the currency symbol is ₪. Below, you'll find Israeli Shekel rates and a currency converter.

Israeli Shekel Stats

NameIsraeli Shekel
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Agorat
Minor unit symbolAgorat
Top ILS conversionILS to USD
Top ILS chartILS to USD chart

Israeli Shekel Profile

CoinsFreq used: Agorat10, ₪0.5, ₪2, ₪5, ₪10
Bank notesFreq used: ₪20, ₪50, ₪100, ₪200
Central bankBank of Israel
Users
Israel, Palestinian Territories

