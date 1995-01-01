Login
gtq
GTQ - Guatemalan Quetzal

The Guatemalan Quetzal is the currency of Guatemala. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guatemalan Quetzal exchange rate is the GTQ to USD rate. The currency code for Guatemala Quetzal is GTQ, and the currency symbol is Q. Below, you'll find Guatemalan Quetzal rates and a currency converter.

Guatemalan Quetzal Stats

NameGuatemalan Quetzal
SymbolQ
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top GTQ conversionGTQ to USD
Top GTQ chartGTQ to USD chart

Guatemalan Quetzal Profile

CoinsFreq used: Centavo1, Centavo5, Centavo10, Centavo25, Centavo50, Q1
Bank notesFreq used: Centavo50, Q1, Q5, Q10, Q20, Q50, Q100, Q200
Central bankBank of Guatemala
Users
Guatemala

