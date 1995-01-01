Login
Register
  1. Home
  2. Currency Encyclopedia
  3. GNF

gnf
GNF - Guinean Franc

The Guinean Franc is the currency of Guinea. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guinean Franc exchange rate is the GNF to USD rate. The currency code for Guinea Franc is GNF, and the currency symbol is FG. Below, you'll find Guinean Franc rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Guinean Franc Stats

NameGuinean Franc
SymbolFranc
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top GNF conversionGNF to USD
Top GNF chartGNF to USD chart

Guinean Franc Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Franc100, Franc500, Franc1000, Franc5000, Franc10000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Guinea
Users
Guinea

Why are you interested in GNF?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GNF email updatesGet GNF rates on my phoneGet a GNF currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.04050
GBP / EUR1.21048
USD / JPY150.442
GBP / USD1.25951
USD / CHF0.901435
USD / CAD1.44404
EUR / JPY156.535
AUD / USD0.621770

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%