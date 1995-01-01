GMD - Gambian Dalasi

The Gambian Dalasi is the currency of Gambia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gambian Dalasi exchange rate is the GMD to USD rate. The currency code for Gambia Dalasi is GMD, and the currency symbol is D. Below, you'll find Gambian Dalasi rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Gambian Dalasi
|Symbol
|Dalasi
|Minor unit
|1/100 = butut
|Minor unit symbol
|butut
|Top GMD conversion
|GMD to USD
|Top GMD chart
|GMD to USD chart
|Users
Gambia
Gambia
