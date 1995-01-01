Login
Register
  1. Home
  2. Currency Encyclopedia
  3. COP

cop
COP - Colombian Peso

The Colombian Peso is the currency of Colombia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Colombian Peso exchange rate is the COP to USD rate. The currency code for Colombia Peso is COP, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Colombian Peso rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Colombian Peso Stats

NameColombian Peso
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top COP conversionCOP to USD
Top COP chartCOP to USD chart

Colombian Peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100, $200, $500, $1000
Bank notesFreq used: $1000, $2000, $5000, $10000, $20000, $50000
Central bankCentral Bank of Colombia
Users
Colombia

Why are you interested in COP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to COP email updatesGet COP rates on my phoneGet a COP currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.03869
GBP / EUR1.21144
USD / JPY149.902
GBP / USD1.25831
USD / CHF0.899436
USD / CAD1.44395
EUR / JPY155.701
AUD / USD0.621413

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%