Login
Register
  1. Home
  2. Currency Encyclopedia
  3. BND

bnd
BND - Bruneian Dollar

The Bruneian Dollar is the currency of Brunei Darussalam. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bruneian Dollar exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Brunei Darussalam Dollar is BND, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Bruneian Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Bruneian Dollar Stats

NameBruneian Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BND conversionBND to USD
Top BND chartBND to USD chart

Bruneian Dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Cent50
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10
Central bankAutoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam
Users
Brunei Darussalam

Why are you interested in BND?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BND email updatesGet BND rates on my phoneGet a BND currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.03807
GBP / EUR1.21172
USD / JPY150.664
GBP / USD1.25785
USD / CHF0.902532
USD / CAD1.44684
EUR / JPY156.399
AUD / USD0.620453

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%